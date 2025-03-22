HUB Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock opened at $132.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.