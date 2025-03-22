Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 196,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after acquiring an additional 92,625 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,958 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $2,059,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $200.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $196.95 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

