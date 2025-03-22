Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,101.52. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. This represents a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

