Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 1,213.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.