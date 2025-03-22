MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:MEGI opened at $13.19 on Friday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30.
About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
