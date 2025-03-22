Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Portman Ridge Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years. Portman Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Down 2.4 %

PTMN opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.82 million, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.02. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.14 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Portman Ridge Finance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

