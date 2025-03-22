Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Arena REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arena REIT

In other Arena REIT news, insider Helen Thornton bought 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.92 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of A$35,162.40 ($22,114.72). Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Arena REIT Company Profile

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

