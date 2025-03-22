Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Carlyle Secured Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 85.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

