Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.735 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of UHT opened at $40.72 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $564.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

