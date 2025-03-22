Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.735 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of UHT opened at $40.72 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $564.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.84.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Health Realty Income Trust
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/17 – 03/21
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.