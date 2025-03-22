Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,561 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in NICE by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $7,433,000. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $4,963,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 704,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,517,000 after acquiring an additional 87,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $156.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.84 and a 200-day moving average of $169.44. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.19 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

