Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 207,871 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 207,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

