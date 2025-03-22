Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $21,425,951.05. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,234 shares of company stock worth $39,970,790. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $205.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -820.80 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $217.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.84.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.