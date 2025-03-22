Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $21,425,951.05. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,234 shares of company stock worth $39,970,790. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Zscaler Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $205.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -820.80 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $217.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.84.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
