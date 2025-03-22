69,195 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,816,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 4,893.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 656,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2,380.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 136,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $2,414,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

