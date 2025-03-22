NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in NiSource by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,339.36. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $41.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

