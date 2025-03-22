Semanteon Capital Management LP Buys New Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,460 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of REX American Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,590,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 240,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 172,780 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in REX American Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 692,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in REX American Resources by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Price Performance

REX stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $60.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on REX American Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REX American Resources

About REX American Resources

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.