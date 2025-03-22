Zentry (ZENT) Trading 2.7% Higher This Week

Zentry (ZENT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Zentry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $82.43 million and $11.53 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zentry Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,608,434,040 tokens. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 6,608,434,040.11271307 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

