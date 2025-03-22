tokenbot 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.79 Million (CLANKER)

tokenbot (CLANKER) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. tokenbot has a market capitalization of $60.11 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of tokenbot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, tokenbot has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One tokenbot token can currently be purchased for $60.11 or 0.00071312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,189.34 or 0.99880368 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,538.61 or 0.99014017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tokenbot Token Profile

tokenbot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. tokenbot’s official website is www.clanker.world.

Buying and Selling tokenbot

According to CryptoCompare, “tokenbot (CLANKER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. tokenbot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of tokenbot is 59.59634789 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $4,616,795.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.clanker.world/.”

