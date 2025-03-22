Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 115,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $709,816.80. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $89.97 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $105.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

