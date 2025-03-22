Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Tapinator Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAPM opened at $0.48 on Friday. Tapinator has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

