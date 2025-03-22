Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Tapinator Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TAPM opened at $0.48 on Friday. Tapinator has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.
Tapinator Company Profile
