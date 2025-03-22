Cato (NYSE:CATO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cato had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $155.29 million for the quarter.
Cato Stock Up 7.4 %
NYSE:CATO opened at $3.50 on Friday. Cato has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.91.
Cato Company Profile
