Generation Income Properties (GIPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.
Generation Income Properties Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of GIPR stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.11.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
