Generation Income Properties (GIPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

Generation Income Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GIPR stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.11.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

