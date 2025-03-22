Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,882,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after purchasing an additional 652,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

