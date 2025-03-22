Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDS. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Dillard’s Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DDS opened at $353.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.00 and a 1 year high of $510.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,836.15. This represents a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

