Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.54 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.