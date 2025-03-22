Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – March 21st

AbbVie, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Cencora are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares in companies that specialize in the research, development, and manufacturing of products based on biological processes, such as pharmaceuticals, genetic engineering, and medical diagnostics. These stocks are typically subject to high volatility due to regulatory hurdles, high R&D costs, and market uncertainties, but they can also offer significant growth potential if breakthroughs occur. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,754. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $371.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

ALNY stock traded up $30.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,109. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.13. 720,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.94. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $493.30 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.31. 1,470,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher has a one year low of $196.80 and a one year high of $281.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.81. 504,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,948. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The firm has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of -229.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,310. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44.

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

NYSE COR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.08. 391,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.01 and a 200-day moving average of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $270.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

