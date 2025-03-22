Semanteon Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Kforce as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 197.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,193,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Kforce by 218.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

KFRC opened at $48.63 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 58.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

