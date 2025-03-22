Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.69. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $102.20 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

