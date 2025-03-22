Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 7,161.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,025 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.30% of Aris Water Solutions worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARIS. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

ARIS opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $32.72.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In other news, insider S Corp Gable sold 31,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $786,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,599,740 shares in the company, valued at $65,097,489.60. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $27,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,910,142 shares of company stock worth $50,977,332. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

