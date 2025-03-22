Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $93.64 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.6159 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

