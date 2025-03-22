Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.06% of Planet Fitness worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $100.31 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The firm had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.