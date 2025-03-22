Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,732 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ARM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 150.1% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARM by 89.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ARM Stock Performance
Shares of ARM opened at $119.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.75 and its 200 day moving average is $140.75. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARM Company Profile
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
