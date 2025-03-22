Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,732 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ARM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 150.1% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARM by 89.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $119.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.75 and its 200 day moving average is $140.75. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.