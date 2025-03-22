Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.10

Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pantheon Infrastructure Stock Performance

LON:PINT opened at GBX 95 ($1.23) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.81. The firm has a market cap of £448.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.10. Pantheon Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 73.20 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.28).

Get Pantheon Infrastructure alerts:

About Pantheon Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pantheon Infrastructure Plc aims to provide exposure to a global, diversified portfolio of high-quality, infrastructure assets. We will seek to build a portfolio of co-investments in infrastructure assets with strong defensive characteristics, typically benefitting from contracted cash flows, inflation protection and conservative leverage profiles.Target assets will have strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, including companies and projects that can support the transition to a low-carbon economy, and the portfolio will span the digital infrastructure, power and utilities, transportation and logistics, renewables and social investments sub-sectors, with a focus on assets benefitting from secular tailwinds.

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.