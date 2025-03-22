Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.10

Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Pantheon Infrastructure Stock Performance
LON:PINT opened at GBX 95 ($1.23) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.81. The firm has a market cap of £448.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.10. Pantheon Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 73.20 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.28).
About Pantheon Infrastructure
Target assets will have strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, including companies and projects that can support the transition to a low-carbon economy, and the portfolio will span the digital infrastructure, power and utilities, transportation and logistics, renewables and social investments sub-sectors, with a focus on assets benefitting from secular tailwinds.
