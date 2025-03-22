TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 10.0% increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

TriNet Group has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriNet Group to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $76.67 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.48.

Insider Activity

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $697,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,849.33. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,695.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,748 shares of company stock worth $833,436. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TNET. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TriNet Group

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.