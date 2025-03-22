First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 15th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FPF stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

