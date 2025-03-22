Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fidelity European Trust had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 93.84%.

Fidelity European Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:FEV opened at GBX 397.50 ($5.13) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 388.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 372.63. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.80. Fidelity European Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 342.50 ($4.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 412.50 ($5.33).

Fidelity European Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

