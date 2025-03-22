Civmec Limited (CVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Civmec Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $619.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.07.
About Civmec
