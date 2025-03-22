Civmec Limited (CVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Civmec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $619.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Civmec alerts:

About Civmec

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides construction and engineering services to the energy, resources, infrastructure, and marine and defense sectors in Australia. The company undertakes fabrication projects, such as structural steel, plate works, tanks, vessels, materials handling equipment, subsea and offshore structures, and pipe spooling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Civmec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civmec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.