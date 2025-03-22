Adrad Holdings Limited (AHL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 1st

Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 7.7% increase from Adrad’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Adrad Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.46.
Adrad Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adrad
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/17 – 03/21
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
Receive News & Ratings for Adrad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adrad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.