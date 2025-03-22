Traxx Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $174,544.79 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Traxx token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Traxx has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Traxx has a total market cap of $174,544.79 and $162,258.81 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,639,357 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

