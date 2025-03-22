Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $12.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Kohl’s stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $924.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,978,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 428,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

