Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 174.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 26,447 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.69 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Services

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.