Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

