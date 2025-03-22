Xponance Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $244.51 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.05 and a fifty-two week high of $245.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.47 and a 200 day moving average of $202.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

In other VeriSign news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,586.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised VeriSign from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

