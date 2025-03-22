Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,857.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,835.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,984.50. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

