Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,039 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Down 2.4 %

CCS opened at $68.60 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCS. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCS

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.