New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Thomas Millner Purchases 2,500 Shares

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Millner acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.03 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$10,070.00 ($6,333.33).

New Hope Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.20.

Get New Hope alerts:

New Hope Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from New Hope’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. New Hope’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.