Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 118,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 84,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.60. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $33.59.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.