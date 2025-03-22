HUB Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,391 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.16.

NYSE:TFC opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

