HUB Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

HUB Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENI. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

FENI stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $31.21.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

