Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Holdings Raised by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJU opened at $25.75 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.