HUB Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 328.57%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

